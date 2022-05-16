Crews break ground on I-405 interchange project in Kirkland

When completed, drivers will have the option to access I-405 at Northeast 132nd Street in Kirkland instead of using more heavily congested options.

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) broke ground Monday on a major project on Interstate 405 in Kirkland.

When completed, the WSDOT said the I-405/NE 132nd Street Interchange Project will allow drivers to access I-405 at Northeast 132nd Street instead of driving through “heavily congested” interchanges at Northeast 124th or Northeast 160th streets.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 2023, includes building a new half-diamond interchange, along with an on-ramp to northbound I-405 and a new off-ramp from southbound I-405 at Northeast 132nd Street. The project also includes sidewalk and bike lane enhancements, drainage improvements and a fish barrier correction.

The WSDOT said crews will also build roundabouts to help manage the flow of traffic.

According to the WSDOT, traffic conditions during construction are “expected to remain similar to existing conditions during the most congested times of the day, although some short-term delays may occur.” The WSDOT said residents could also experience noise, vibrations, dust and debris during construction.

Nearby driveways and other access points to neighborhoods will remain open during construction, but the WSDOT said crosswalk and sidewalk closures are possible, along with lane and shoulder closures and detours for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Construction work is expected to mainly take place during daylight hours on weekdays, but the WSDOT said construction might include nighttime or weekend work when necessary.

The WSDOT said the project will serve Totem Lake, which is the city of Kirkland’s largest employment center. City officials expect the population of Totem Lake to double by 2035.