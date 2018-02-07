King County Metro switched Sunday to a new single fare of $2.75 per adult without zone surcharges or peak pricing.

"A simple $2.75 flat fare makes Metro service easier to use and more accessible for hundreds of thousands of riders who depend on us every day,” Metro’s General Manager Rob Gannon said in a statement.

The transit agency made the change after two public surveys showed vast support for a simpler pay structure.

Previously King County Metro fares included several zones for Seattle and the surrounding suburbs as well as morning and evening commute peak pricing. Fares could cost between $2.75 to $3.25 for one adult.

The new fares are as follows:

$2.75 for adults 19 to 64 years old

$1.50 for youth 6 to 18 years old

Children 5 years old and under ride free

$1.50 for ORCA Lift reduced fare passengers

$1 for seniors 65 years old and older or people with disabilities

$1.75 for Access Transportation

About 65 percent of Metro passengers will not see a change in the amount the pay or will pay 50 cents less under the new plan, according to King County Metro.

King County Council passed a measure in November approving the new fare structure.

