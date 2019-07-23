KIRKLAND, Wash. — King County Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a plan that would bring paid parking permits to 10 of Metro's popular park and ride lots.

Daniel Rowe, supervisor of research and innovation at King County Metro, said they made this proposal, because demand at park and rides is high.

"That demand has gotten so high that our park and rides are filling very early in the morning, which frustrates a lot of customers," Rowe said.

The paid permit parking would offer a reserved space from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.

"We are not going to permit any more than 50% of the lot, and we are likely going to do much less than that," said Rowe.

The exact number of spots will be determined by demand.

The 10 lots that are being considered for permit parking are Northgate, Aurora Village, Bear Creek, Bothell, Kenmore, Redmond, South Kirkland, Tukwila, Issaquah Highlands, and Shoreline.

If you carpool, a permit costs nothing. However, single-occupant vehicles will pay prices ranging from $60 to $120 a month, depending on the location.

Metro said low income customers who qualify for ORCA LIFT will pay $20 a month for a single-occupancy vehicle permit.

"The goal of this program is really not to generate revenue. It is really to provide more equitable access to our system and to provide efficient management of our assets," said Rowe.

The parking permit program is estimated to bring in a net revenue of $523,449 the first year and $1.2 million the year after that. King County Metro said that money would, in part, be used to look at new technologies to make it easier and more convenient to access parking.

If the council votes yes, the new rules could roll out in the fall, according to King County Metro.

Commuter Julia Wiese expressed concerns about the plan's affordability.

David Isaac relies on the South Kirkland Park and Ride, and he thinks the permit program could drive people away.

"Especially if there are no spaces for them to park," Isaac said. "Where are they going to go to park their car? They are going to be forced to either drive into the city or look for other places that are less convenient."