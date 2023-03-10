Significant traffic on northbound I-5 into Seattle after mutliple collisions in Tukwila

For a brief period Tuesday morning, two semi-truck accidents in Tukwila were causing major backups on northbound I-5.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Drivers are asked to expect significant delays driving into Seattle Tuesday morning after two accidents just miles apart on I-5 northbound in Tukwila jumpstarted major backups.

A jackknifed semi-truck was blocking the two left lanes of Interstate 5 just south of State Route 900. The Washington State Patrol said the accident was causing major backups near milepost 157. As of 5:30 a.m., only the right lane was blocked.

Just a bit south of that accident, another jackknifed semi was blocking the three right lanes of northbound I-5 near the I-405 interchange. That accident also cleared around 5:30 a.m.

Drivers are advised that there may still be some delays as traffic clears.

2 earlier collisions a couple miles apart in the #Tukwila Southcenter area are causing traffic backups.



Federal Way to Seattle: 50 mins/39 HOV pic.twitter.com/crHK9Pt3Xy — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 3, 2023

