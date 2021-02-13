15 collisions shut down WB I-90 near North Bend

Fifteen collisions, including three rollovers was reported on I-90 Saturday afternoon.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Westbound I-90 near North Bend is closed after a total of 15 collisions were reported by the Washington State Patrol.

The collisions, which occurred at milepost 34, included three rollovers.

One trooper's vehicle was hit twice, another was hit once, according to state Trooper Rick Johnson.

There are "unknown injuries."

By late Saturday morning, Washington State troopers responded to 41 spinouts in King County and 156 calls for stranded or abandoned vehicles.

More pictures from the scene. pic.twitter.com/PXK6omyGZB — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Crashes across the region

By 3 p.m. troopers handled the following number of collisions in these counties:

Snohomish: 117

Skagit: 34

Whatcom: 39