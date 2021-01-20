NB I-5 blocked by two-vehicle rollover, one driver in custody

Two vehicles rolled over on northbound I-5 just south of I-90 in Seattle Wednesday just before 11 a.m.

A two-vehicle rollover on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Interstate 90 in Seattle is being treated as a vehicular assault, according to state Trooper Rick Johnson.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash is in custody for DUI while detectives continue their investigation.

The vehicles are rolled over on both sides of the freeway.

Only one lane is open.

The scene is not expected to be cleared for some time. The Washington State Department of Transportation suggests drivers find alternate routes.