Fatality crash blocking SB I-5 near Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A fatality crash is blocking all lanes of southbound I-5 at South 272nd Street near Federal Way.
The Washington State Department of Transportation warns of an "extended closure" and recommends drivers find alternative routes.
The crash, which occurred around 7 p.m., involves a motorcyclist, according to the Washington State Patrol.
It is unclear how long all lanes will be blocked.
The backup was up to 3 miles by 8 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
