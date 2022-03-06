x
Fatality crash blocking SB I-5 near Federal Way

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Credit: WSDOT
A crash blocking all lanes of southbound I-5 in Federal Way on March 6.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A fatality crash is blocking all lanes of southbound I-5 at South 272nd Street near Federal Way.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warns of an "extended closure" and recommends drivers find alternative routes.

The crash, which occurred around 7 p.m., involves a motorcyclist, according to the Washington State Patrol.

It is unclear how long all lanes will be blocked.

The backup was up to 3 miles by 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

