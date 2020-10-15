Jack-knifed semi-truck blocks all lanes of I-5 southbound in Marysville

All lanes of I-5 southbound are blocked at 88th Street NE due to a jack-knifed semi. Drivers should exit early at 116th Street NE.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A jack-knifed semi-truck in Marysville is causing significant delays for drivers going southbound on Interstate 5.

All lanes of I-5 southbound are currently blocked at 88th Street NE because of the semi-truck. Drivers should try to avoid the area or expect delays.

The Washington State Patrol says the semi-truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing them to veer onto the right shoulder and hit the guardrail. The driver then crossed all lanes and hit the left guardrail. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved, tweeted WSP.

WSDOT tweeted that "this isn't going anywhere any time soon" and that drivers should exit early at 116th Street NE.

Marysville Fire District asked drivers to be patient as they work to clear the roadway.

‼️ All lanes of southbound I-5 are blocked at 88th Street NE in #Marysville due to a jack-knifed semi truck. Please avoid the area and expect long delays. This isn't going anywhere any time soon. Traffic will need to exit early at 116th Street Northeast or even before then. pic.twitter.com/M2UuM1hVua — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 15, 2020