Jack-knifed semi-truck blocks all lanes of I-5 southbound in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A jack-knifed semi-truck in Marysville is causing significant delays for drivers going southbound on Interstate 5.
All lanes of I-5 southbound are currently blocked at 88th Street NE because of the semi-truck. Drivers should try to avoid the area or expect delays.
The Washington State Patrol says the semi-truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing them to veer onto the right shoulder and hit the guardrail. The driver then crossed all lanes and hit the left guardrail. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved, tweeted WSP.
WSDOT tweeted that "this isn't going anywhere any time soon" and that drivers should exit early at 116th Street NE.
Marysville Fire District asked drivers to be patient as they work to clear the roadway.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.