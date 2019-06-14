Drivers in the South Sound this weekend and next should prepare for delays as crews work to replace a portion of road near the Nisqually River Bridge.

Two of the the three northbound Interstate 5 lanes will be open, however, the lanes will be narrower than usual. The speed limit will also be reduced to 35 miles per hour.

Work will take place from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, June 14-17 and June 21-24.

RELATED: Major lane changes coming for I-5 in Tacoma on Friday

"Significant traffic backups" are expected during the construction, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, especially each Sunday afternoon.

Drivers should give themselves extra time to travel through the construction zone. It's recommended to carpool or take public transit, if possible.

WSDOT says drivers can reduce delays by traveling early-- before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

Both weekend projects are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled if necessary.