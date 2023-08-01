Section of I-405 to close between Renton and Bellevue this weekend

The work is part of a longer-term project which will add new express toll lanes to the interstate.

RENTON, Wash. — All lanes of I-405 will be closed in both directions between Bellevue and Renton between Friday night and Monday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

According to WSDOT, travelers on I-405 between Renton and Bellevue experience one of the state's worst commutes.

The closure is part of a project to widen the interstate and add two express toll lanes between state Route 167 in Renton and Northeast Sixth Street in Bellevue. The project will add one new lane in each direction and combine the existing HOV lane with a new lane to create the new dual express toll lane system.

The new express toll lane system will connect to an existing system between Bellevue and Lynnwood, and also the SR 197 high occupancy toll lanes to create a 40-mile express toll lane system, according to WSDOT.

Travelers on I-405 are asked to expect delays and congestion, and reduced speed limits in work zones this weekend.

The closure will stretch from exit 10 at Coal Creek Parkway to exit 5 at state Route 900/Sunset Boulevard Northeast starting at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The section will reopen at 4 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Several ramps will also be closed this weekend: