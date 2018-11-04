Hopefully, by now, all Seattle-area drivers have been warned about this weekend's major closure of northbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle.

All northbound lanes are closed from the West Seattle Bridge to Olive Way. The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

WSDOT says project planners worked closely with the stadiums and downtown associations to find the fewest traffic conflicts. They suggest the following alternatives for drivers:

Use public transportation

Use light rail

Carpool or vanpool

Bike

Walk

Use state routes 99, 509, 518 and I-405 instead.

Travel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Move any discretionary travel to another weekend.

Plan on spending the night in Seattle to avoid traveling during the closure.

The closure is a major component of "Revive I-5," a months-long renovation project by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Take a deeper dive into the reasons behind the closures on WSDOT's blog.

The northbound closure will have a residual effect on other major roadways, including Interstate 90, Interstate 405, and state routes 99, 509 and 599.

To accommodate as many projects as possible in the construction season, WSDOT said they look for opportunities to combine closures when appropriate.

The closure will force many drivers on surface streets like Airport Way of E. Marginal Way.

The goal of WSDOT's project is to replace 37 expansion joints. More closures are planned later this summer:

July 13 - 16: Full northbound closure

Aug. 10 - 13: Weekend lane reductions: Two lanes open

The total cost of the project is estimated at $51.2 million.

Westbound US 2 between Snohomish and Everett was scheduled to close Friday, but the work was postponed to June 23 due to inclement weather.

‼️POSTPONED: The westbound US 2 trestle will NOT be closed this weekend due to inclement weather in the forecast. The closure has been rescheduled for the weekend of June 23. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/1OHbMHsUhn — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 31, 2018

WATCH: Drone video I-5 construction on the weekend of April 20-22

