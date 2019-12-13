SEATTLE — Temporary ferry schedule changes at Colman Dock are expected to cause longer sailing times in January.

All trips between Colman Dock, Bainbridge Island, and Bremerton will follow a temporary sailing schedule between Jan. 4 and 20, 2020 in order to accommodate construction.

During that time all boats will operate out of a single slip at Colman Dock. Many journeys may take longer to ensure no more than one boat is arriving or departing at any given time.

Commuters should expect departure times to shift between five and 30 minutes, with late evening sailings shifting up to one hour.

Operating out of one slip makes it easier for contractors to efficiently complete work, which includes removing the remainder of the old terminal, removing old wooden piles, and driving in new steel piles that will support a new passenger terminal. Long term improvements to the dock will make it more seismically stable in the case of an earthquake.

“We know that schedule changes have an effect on our customers’ daily lives and we do not make these decisions lightly,” said Washington State Ferries Terminal Engineering Director David Sowers. “As with any construction project, sometimes work takes a little longer. Operating from one slip for this period provides more space for the contractor to efficiently finish critical work on the north side of the dock.”

WSF recommends checking the schedules ahead of time, planning ahead, and adding extra travel time to your commute.