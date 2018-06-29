Taking a ferry for the Fourth of July weekend? Plan for long lines and crowded terminals.

Washington State Ferries expects its busiest days Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday with nearly one million ferry passengers this weekend.

In 2017, state ferries carried 95,630 people the Friday before Fourth of July. To put that in perspective, the June 2017 daily average was 77,729 people, according to state ferries.

Summer is generally a very busy time for state ferries, with about 50 percent more passengers than in winter.

In addition to crowds, there will be a traffic changeup at the Seattle ferry terminal’s Colman Dock starting Sunday. The terminal entrance will move six blocks south to South Jackson Street and Alaskan Way South due to on-going construction at the terminal.

CHART: Best travel times by route in summer 2018 (via WSDOT)

Anacortes / Sidney B.C.

Anacortes / San Juan Islands

Port Townsend / Coupeville

Mukilteo / Clinton

Edmonds / Kingston

Seattle / Bainbridge Island

Seattle / Bremerton

Fauntleroy / Vashon

Fauntleroy / Southworth

Southworth / Vashon

Point Defiance / Tahlequah

The Transportation Security Administration also warned it would be a busy travel weekend at the airports. The agency projected that more than 2.6 million airline passengers will fly Friday. That includes an estimated 71,700 people at Sea-Tac Airport on Friday, which would be the airport’s busiest day ever.

The #Summer travel rush is here. TSA @SeaTacAirport projects it will screen more than 266,000 departing passengers today thru Monday, July 2. No change to the recommendation that you arrive at least two hours prior to your flight's departure time. — TSAmedia_Lorie (@TSAmedia_Lorie) June 28, 2018

