Fatal crash partially closes Fourth Avenue near T-Mobile Park ahead of Mariners game

The closure is just a block or so away from T-Mobile Park where the Mariners are set to play the Phillies at 12:40 p.m.

SEATTLE — Two of the three northbound lanes of Fourth Avenue at Holgate Street in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood are closed following a fatal crash.

The crash occurred around 10:35 a.m., but the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said around 11:30 a.m. that the crash had resulted in at least one fatality.

The crash initially caused all lanes of Fourth Avenue between Holgate and Massachusetts streets to close down, but the Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted around 12:10 p.m. that the southbound lanes and the left northbound lane had reopened.

The SPD said drivers can expect closures for an extended period of time while detectives collect evidence.

The closures came about an hour before the Mariners are set to play the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park at 12:40 p.m., which is just around the corner from the crash.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.