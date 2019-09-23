SEATTLE — Seattle's Fairview Avenue North bridge closed early Monday morning for 18 months so crews can completely rebuild the aging bridge.

The city says the reason for the closure is simple – safety. Though they say the bridge is safe for travel, at 65 years old it is the last wooden bridge on a major road in the city. It also doesn’t meet current seismic standards.

The timber posts that hold up the west half of the bridge are decaying while the concrete stabilizing the eastern half is cracking.

During construction, Fairview Avenue North will be closed from Eastlake Avenue East to Aloha Street. It’s the latest step in the Seattle Squeeze.

The changes mean that those wanting to get to South Lake Union or Downtown from Eastlake will have to stay on Eastlake Avenue to connect to Stewart Street and Howell Street further south.

For local access and some transit routes, there will be an option to get back on to Fairview Avenue North from Eastlake Avenue on Aloha Street.

The new, rebuilt bridge is scheduled to open in Spring 2021.