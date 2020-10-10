Portion of HWY 99 closed in Edmonds while police investigate explosion

HWY 99 is closed between 238th Street SW and 234th Street SW, and 236th Street SW is closed from HWY 99 to 76th Avenue W.

EDMONDS, Wash. — A portion of HWY 99 in Edmonds is shut down due to Edmonds police and the Washington State Patrol investigating an explosion.

HWY 99 is closed between 238th Street SW and 234th Street SW, and 236th Street SW is closed from HWY 99 to 76th Avenue W. It's unknown how long the closure will last, so drivers should seek an alternate route or expect delays.

Edmonds police say "remnants from one crude device" were discovered after an explosion in the area.

The Washington State Patrol is assisting Edmonds police in searching the area for any other potentially dangerous devices.

Remnants from one crude device were discovered. Washington State Patrol will assist us with searching the area for any other potential dangerous devices. — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) October 10, 2020