US 2 near Gold Bar reopens after dump truck crash caused full closure

GOLD BAR, Wash. — All lanes of U.S. 2 near Gold Bar reopened Monday afternoon after a dump truck crashed causing a complete closure of the highway.
The westbound lanes of US 2 reopened just after 2:30 p.m., over two hours after the initial collision. The eastbound lanes of the highway reopened after 3:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
At the time of the crash, the traffic backup had already grown to a mile and a half.
The Department of Ecology was at the scene cleaning up the fluid and fuel that leaked into the nearby stream.