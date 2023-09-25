x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic News

US 2 near Gold Bar reopens after dump truck crash caused full closure

The highway was closed for over three hours after the collision.

More Videos

GOLD BAR, Wash. — All lanes of U.S. 2 near Gold Bar reopened Monday afternoon after a dump truck crashed causing a complete closure of the highway. 

The westbound lanes of US 2 reopened just after 2:30 p.m., over two hours after the initial collision. The eastbound lanes of the highway reopened after 3:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. 

At the time of the crash, the traffic backup had already grown to a mile and a half.

The Department of Ecology was at the scene cleaning up the fluid and fuel that leaked into the nearby stream. 

Related Articles

Watch: KING 5's top stories on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out