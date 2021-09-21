Dump truck rollover on I-5 in Tukwila causing delays for evening commute

TUKWILA, Wash. — A dump truck rollover on southbound I-5 in Tukwila is snarling traffic just as the evening commute is getting underway, Tuesday.
The collision occurred on the ramp from southbound I-5 to northbound I-405, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. Two left lanes on southbound I-5 are blocked.
The truck was carrying gravel and dirt, which has now spilled onto the roadway, Johnson said. The driver sustained minor injuries, Johnson said.
State troopers and Tukwila firefighters are working to shovel the debris out of the freeway so more lanes can open up, but Johnson said drivers should expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
