Driver killed after crashing into construction equipment on I-5 in Thurston County

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the single-car collision.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A driver was killed Friday morning after crashing into construction equipment on Interstate 5 near Olympia, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.

The driver was traveling southbound on I-5 just north of College Street in Olympia before entering a construction zone and crashing into equipment on site.

A Public Information Officer tells KING 5 that there were reports of an erratic driver prior to the crash, and that WSP would continue to investigate what caused the collision.

Traffic was backed up for over 2 miles at one point while the crash was being cleared.