Driver dies after semi-truck crashes into building in Pierce County

A truck driver was unable to brake, crashing into a warehouse while traveling northbound on Waller Road on April 5.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 45-year-old man died Monday morning when he was unable to stop the semi-truck he was driving and crashed into a building.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the driver was heading down a steep, windy section of Waller Road around 7:30 a.m. When the truck neared the intersection at Pioneer Way East, the driver was unable to brake. 

The driver missed cars at the intersection, but crashed into a warehouse parking lot.

The tractor rolled onto its side and slide into a building.

The truck's cabin was crushed, according to the sheriff's office.