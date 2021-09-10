Delays and cancellations plague Washington State Ferries this weekend

Several sailings on the San Juan Islands routes were canceled Saturday and Sunday. WSF said some vehicle reservations were canceled and standby spots are limited.

SEATTLE — Widespread delays and cancellations are plaguing Washington State Ferries this weekend, as the system deals with ongoing crew shortages.

It’s a dynamic situation and passengers are advised to check the ferry alerts before taking a trip.

Several sailings on the San Juan Islands routes were canceled Saturday and Sunday. WSF said some vehicle reservations were canceled and standby spots remain very limited.

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route was out of service on Saturday, and the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route was down to a two-boat schedule.

“This difficult decision was made as a result of ongoing crew shortages and the need to reallocate limited resources throughout the ferry system. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as WSF works to maintain as much service as possible,” WSF said.

“It was probably like 35 to 45 minutes that we waited,” said Kade Vallace, who took a trip to Vashon Island from Fauntleroy, Saturday.

WSF said it tries to notify passengers of disruptions as early as possible, and they're hiring as fast as they can to fill open jobs, but travelers should expect ongoing disruptions in the near term.