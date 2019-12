GOLD BAR, Wash. — A driver is being investigated for vehicular homicide after a pedestrian was killed along US 2 near Gold Bar.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 387th Ave. SE.

Traffic is alternating via the eastbound lanes.

The driver is in custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide and DUI, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.