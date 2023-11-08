Keep an eye out for road closures this weekend; SR 520 closed and many more

Parts of Seattle are under construction this weekend. Keep an eye out our around for road closures and plan to travel through alternate routes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — If you plan to travel across Lake Washington or around Puget Sound this weekend, get ready for some road closures and congestion.

Starting this weekend, state Route 520 will be closed for 54 hours from Aug. 11 at 11 p.m. to Aug. 14 at 5 a.m. If you plan to travel across the lake, plan to take alternate routes. If you plan to go eastbound, the road from Montlake Boulevard in Seattle to 92nd Avenue in Clyde Hill will be closed. If you plan to go west, the road from 92nd Avenue in Clyde Hill to I-5 in Seattle will be closed.

Going eastbound, the road between Interstate 5 and Montlake Boulevard will be open to get to the Montlake neighborhood.

Keep in mind that many people will be traveling east for the Fred Hutch Obliteride event on Saturday morning.

Please have alternate road routes planned if thinking of going anywhere this weekend.

Since this closure is part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, it “is necessary to pave and relocate utilities," said the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). All of this will be moved to the Montlake Lid, which is set to open next year.

On the other side of town in Kent, the bridge deck is still under construction between Fourth Avenue North and Meeker Street. Southbound state Route 167 has been reduced to one lane for the last several weekends as construction workers "repair the damaged concrete and the road surface."

As the bridge deck is being repaired on the Interurban Trail, WSDOT recommends traveling by alternate methods like carpooling, public transit and more.

In Mill Creek, the work on expanding the fish habitat is still ongoing. The lanes going both east and west on state Route 96 near North Creek are still reduced to single lanes. The weekend lane closures will affect travel times, so plan ahead. The WSDOT is working to replace an 18-inch pipe that prevented fish from traveling under SR 96, which is just west of McCollum Park Athletic Field. A new 25-inch pipe will be installed to allow fish species such as chinook, coho, steelhead and many more to travel up and down North Creek.