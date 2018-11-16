The gates to the Chinook and Cayuse passes in Mount Rainier National Park will close for the season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20.

Chinook Pass, which is on State Route 410, will close between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek. Cayuse Pass, which is on State Route 123, will close between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and the Stevens Canyon Road entrance.

The mountain passes typically close in mid-November each year, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. Last year the passes closed on November 7.

Click here to sign up for email alerts for the Chinook and Cayuse passes.

© 2018 KING