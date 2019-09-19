BELLEVUE, Wash. — There's concern that that expanding Bellevue's bike lanes will make congestion in the city even worse.

Some residents say adding wider bike lane while removing lanes for traffic could make traffic worse in an area that continues to grow.

Construction is slated to start on a bike lane extension project that's been on the books for more than a decade. The Main Street Bike Lane Project will fill a two-block gap along a busy area in the heart of downtown Bellevue.

The project will extend existing bike lanes from Bellevue Way to 108th Avenue. It will take away one eastbound lane and use that space for a wider bike lane, extend the westbound striped bike lane from 108th to 106th Avenue NE and add an eastbound right turn lane at 108th Avenue NE.

Melissa Gue has lived in Bellevue for 26 years. She says Main Street already gets congested and taking away a lane could make it worse.

"I just don't know what the right answer is," Gue said, adding that she currently feels that taking away a lane for traffic is "not the right answer."

Gue would've preferred the city create shared lanes, and then evaluate how many bicyclists use the lanes in order to see if a designated bike lane makes sense, she said.

The Bellevue Downtown Association has expressed its support for an east-west bike lane project on Main Street.

In a letter sent to city leaders, the Downtown Association said it was vital that changes in travel demand be addressed.

Principal Transportation Planner Franz Loewenherz says he understands there are differences of opinions on the topic. The city's goal is to offer safer options for people walking, biking or driving in Bellevue as the city continues to grow, he said.

"To support those significant regional investments we need to provide those connection opportunities for people who want to walk and bicycle to connect to that investment," Loewenherz said.

Loewenherz says over the past two years, projects all over the city have added about 27 miles of bike lanes.

The Main Street Bikeway is the next step to creating a connected downtown bike network.

Loewenherz says construction is expected to start next week, depending on the weather.