A deadly crash occurred on Sunrise Drive around 9 p.m. on March 16.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Police say speed was "most likely' a factor leading up to a crash that killed three teenagers on Bainbridge Island March 16.

First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of Sunrise Drive just before 9 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling south when it appears to have left the road, striking several trees and rolling over.

The three occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.