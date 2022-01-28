Allentown bridge to remain closed for a few more weeks pending state, federal approval

Tukwila is waiting on approval from state engineers and the Federal Highway Administration before the bridge can reopen to the public.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Repairs to the 42nd Ave S Bridge in Tukwila's Allentown neighborhood are complete, but the city is still waiting on a structural analysis and sufficiency rating calculation before reopening it to the public.

It will likely take a few more weeks as the repairs need to be reviewed by state engineers and the Federal Highway Administration before they can be considered complete, according to a statement from the city.

The bridge initially closed in December after a semi-truck lost its load while crossing. The city said that the semi-truck hit one of the sway frames of the bridge and caused critical damage to the other elements of the structure.

Tukwila was in the process of replacing the bridge when the incident occurred. It was built in 1949 and was approaching the end of its expected lifespan.

The 280-foot-long bridge has a sufficiency rating of 7.56 out of 100, and the Federal Highway Authority considers it to be both structurally deficient and functionally obsolete.