6 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision on SR 509 in Tacoma

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that the collision happened just after 11:15 a.m. near Alexander Avenue.

TACOMA, Wash. — Six people were killed and three others were critically injured in a collision on State Route 509 in Tacoma Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said "I am extremely saddened to announce that as a result of this collision, 5 people have been pronounced deceased. 4 additional persons are in critical condition" in a tweet. Dattilo tweeted hours later that a sixth person died.

Traffic is being detoured from northbound SR 509 to Port of Tacoma Road. It is expected to be an extended closure and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

