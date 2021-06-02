4 students, driver taken to hospital after school bus goes off the road in Lewis County

The school bus was carrying 30 students.

Four students and a the driver of a school bus sustained non-life threatening injuries when the bus drove off the roadway in Lewis County Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was carrying 30 students at the time, according to Trooper Will Finn.

The crash occurred on along Highway 6 just north of Pe Ell.

The students are from Pe Ell School District. They were riding from when the bus was "involved in an accident" around 2:15 p.m., a statement from the district reads.

The district's Emergency Management Response Team is implementing its "emergency protocol." The district is notifying the families of the students involved in the accident.