The 18-year-old driver suspected of causing a fatal crash on I-5 near the King-Pierce county line was arrested on suspicion of DUI Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on southbound I-5 near South 348th Street in Federal Way, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

One person died in the crash and four others were transported to the hospital.

All but one lane of southbound I-5 was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated. I-5 opened around 6:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.