A driver ran from the scene of a crash on northbound SR 599 Friday morning.

TUKWILA, Wash. — The driver of a car that caused a 12-vehicle crash on northbound State Route 599 Friday morning is on the loose.

The crash occurred near East Marginal Way in Tukwila around 5 a.m. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours before reopening around 8:15 a.m.

The woman driver ran from the scene and is believed to have been picked up, according to the Washington State Patrol.

There are no known major injuries.

Tow trucks arriving now. @wastatepatrol detectives just about done mapping the scene with the UAV. ETA to opening approximately 60 minutes. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 19, 2021