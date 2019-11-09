ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate is on fire in St. Louis County.

Only one lane of I-255 westbound is getting by at Telegraph Road. The Missouri Department of Transportation said cleanup will take ‘awhile.’

The Missouri Department of Transportation said no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

