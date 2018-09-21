All traffic is moving along State Route 99 in Seattle after a weekend construction closure of the northbound lanes.

Crews were scheduled to do tunnel-related work and install sign structures over the highway.

The northbound lanes closed from South Spokane Street to the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel starting at 9 p.m. Friday, September 21. The roadway was scheduled to reopen Monday morning but opened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: All northbound lanes on SR-99 are now open. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) September 23, 2018

The closure included the northbound SR 99 on-ramp at South Royal Brougham Way. However, WSDOT says the on-ramp will reopen late Saturday night ahead of the Seattle Seahawks home opener on Sunday.

