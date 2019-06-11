SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 when the lane closure began.

All lanes of the Aurora Bridge are expected to open in time for the Wednesday morning commute after crews finished emergency repairs on the bridge ahead of schedule.

The Washington Department of Transportation reduced State Route 99 across the Aurora Bridge to one lane in each direction last week to give contractors room to stage equipment. The closure was expected to last until Nov. 10.

Crews announced they needed to make emergency repairs on the bridge after inspectors found deterioration of steel.

Inspectors identified a number of issues they were concerned about during a 32-hour routine inspection of the 1930's era bridge in September. During the follow-up inspection this past weekend, crews found corrosion and several cracks on a steel stringer.

Stringers run the length of the bridge and support the weight of traffic.

Mark Gaines, state bridge inspector for WSDOT, said crews noticed about a half-inch collapse of the outside stringer, which prompted the lane closure.

The closure began the evening of Oct. 31 and snarled traffic the following morning, causing major delays for drivers.

In a statement Tuesday, WSDOT said the repairs were completed five days ahead of schedule.

The contractor crews removed paint from the damaged area, replaced connecting plates and repainted the section to protect it from corrosion. WSDOT also inspected and approved the completed work, according to officials.

All lanes of State Route 99 across the Aurora Bridge are scheduled to be reopened in time for drivers on Wednesday morning.