SR 18 reopens after full closure when car crashes into semi-truck head-on

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — State Route 18 has reopened in both directions Wednesday morning following a full closure after a car struck a semi-truck head-on, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation shared an update around 8 a.m. indicating that the scene had been cleared and the roadway was reopened.

Just after 6 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson shared a social media post that a collision was blocking all lanes on SR 18 just west of Interstate 90.

Johnson said the driver of the car was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and that no impairment was suspected as the cause of the collision. No additional information was available on the condition of the driver.

WSP indicated tow trucks arrived around 7:15 a.m.

Eastbound traffic from SR 18 was being directed onto Issaquah-Hobart Road, and causing heavy delays.

Traffic should still be expected until all the backups have cleared up.