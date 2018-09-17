Over the weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed a section of road along State Route 11 in Skagit County to clear hazardous rocks from above the road.

The closure, near milepost 12 on Chuckanut Drive, involves having WSDOT crews scaling cliff sides above the roadway in order to pull down unstable rocks that could fall onto vehicles driving along the cliff.

Crews are still working to remove all the rock debris from the road. There is no scheduled date for when SR 11 will reopen in the area.

WSDOT posted a video of the process on Twitter Monday morning.

Over the weekend a contractor crew pulled down unstable rocks above SR 11 near milepost 12 on Chuckanut Drive in #SkagitCounty. Today our maintenance crews are working to remove all the debris from the area. Highway remains closed. No reopening ETA yet.

