Speed reductions on I-5 in Fife enacted to protect construction workers

The speed reductions are planned to protect crews working on the SR 167 Completion Project.

FIFE, Wash. — Beginning Wednesday, a portion of Interstate 5 in Fife will have lowered speed limits and shifted lanes to protect Washington State Department of Transportation construction crews on the State Route 167 Project.

Between milepost 137.5 near 54th Avenue East and Porter Way at milepost 139, northbound I-5 will have a reduced speed limit of 50 mph. Southbound I-5's speed reduction to 50 mph will begin on Feb. 25. The southbound lane closure hours to complete the shift will be announced the week of Feb. 21.

The temporary speed limits are expected to be in effect until summer 2023.

Speed reductions will allow work to commence safely in the median of I-5 to create new bridges that will cross the project's relocated Hylebos Creek, as part of the Hylebos Riparian Restoration Program