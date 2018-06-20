The Washington State Department of Transportation will close all southbound lanes of State Route 99 through Seattle for part of this weekend for road work.

The southbound lanes will be closed from the West Seattle Bridge to the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel starting at 9 p.m. Friday. WSDOT says the Western Avenue off-ramp near the Battery Street Tunnel will remain open.

The roadway is expected to open Sunday around 6 a.m. for anyone heading to the 11 a.m. Pride Parade in downtown Seattle.

WSDOT said the closure is so crews can do critical work that must be done before the SR 99 tunnel can open to traffic later this year.

