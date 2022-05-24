Missing driver's body found below Ship Canal Bridge after rollover crash

Seattle police said a dive team located the missing driver's body in the water, four hours after the two-car rollover accident.

SEATTLE — Divers found the body of a missing driver in the water below the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle after a two-car rollover crash early Tuesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted after 9 a.m. a dive team located the missing driver in the water, four hours after the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the lane closures just south of Northeast 45th Street around 4:40 a.m. All southbound lanes reopened just before 8 a.m., over three hours after the rollover accident.

Seattle Fire spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said water rescue crews responded to the scene and divers were in the water about 15 minutes after the crash was reported.

Tinsley said two rescue swimmers were deployed from the shore. Harbor patrol was able to “splash a diver” into the water under the bridge to search the area. The two rescue swimmers and a diver searched the area for about an hour.

The search turned into a recovery mission around 5:45 a.m. due to the amount of time that passed.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Richard Allen said the missing driver is believed to be a man.

The driver of the vehicle who remained on the scene was arrested for suspicion of DUI, Allen said.

Southbound traffic was diverted onto Northeast 45th Street during the closure, and the I-5 express lanes were open for southbound drivers. All northbound lanes remained open.