All lanes of southbound I-5 near Northgate Way in Seattle are now open after an early morning crash.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 3:20 a.m. and blocked all southbound lanes for about an hour.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

First responders are still on scene, use caution if traveling in the area.

