An early morning crash is blocking all lanes of southbound I-5 near Northgate Way (MP173) in Seattle.

WSDOT says traffic is quickly backing up and drivers should exit southbound I-5 at 145th Street to avoid getting caught in the backup.

There is no word on any injuries or when the southbound lanes will reopen.

First responders are on scene, use an alternate route.

