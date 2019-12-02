SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Eastbound Snoqualmie Pass traffic will be released in groups at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to state department of transportation officials. The westbound lanes will remain closed all day due to avalanche danger.

State officials said several hundred vehicles at a time will be released with reduced speeds and 15 minutes of separation between each group. Drivers should expect delays.

There will be limited access to the Snoqualmie Pass summit area and no ability to return westbound from the summit, officials said.

Drifting snow and avalanches continue to cause problems on the pass.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol and Washington Department of Transportation led a convoy of semi trucks and other vehicles off the pass. To avoid avalanche danger, the vehicles were escorted to North Bend in the eastbound lanes.

Fifty-three inches of snow fell on the pass over the past two days, state officials said.

WSDOT initially announced on Twitter that the pass was going to be closed for an undetermined amount of time on Tuesday morning.

