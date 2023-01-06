Semi-truck drives up embankment, hits overpass along I-5 north in Lakewood

The collision has caused a three-mile traffic backup. The three right lanes at mile marker 127 and the ramps to State Route 512 are blocked.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A driver drove up an embankment, hitting an overpass which caused a semi-truck to dangle along Interstate 5 in Lakewood early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the semi-truck was dangling from the Tacoma Way overpass onto I-5 North in Pierce County. The driver was traveling along northbound I-5 just before 3 a.m. when the semi-truck went up the roadway.

The three right lanes at mile marker 127 and the ramps to State Route 512 are blocked as officials investigate the incident. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the collision has caused a three-mile traffic backup out to Gravelly Lake Drive. Officials advise to avoid the area if possible.

The semi-truck driver was taken to St. Joe's in Tacoma in unknown condition, according to officials.

Investigators are not sure what caused the semi-truck to collide with the embankment. Traffic crews have gotten the semi-truck to stop dangling as of 5 a.m., but they still need to get the vehicle off the highway and check the damage to the overpass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.