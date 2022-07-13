Semi-truck crash blocking multiple lanes of I-405 in Tukwila

The collision blocked the eastbound lanes of state Route 518 off-ramp to I-405 and the southbound I-5 off-ramp to northbound I-405.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUKWILA, Wash. — A semi-truck rolled over on northbound Interstate 405 in Tukwila Wednesday morning, causing several lane closures and delays in the Southcenter area.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted just after 6 a.m. The crash is blocking the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to northbound I-405 and the eastbound State Route 518 off-ramp to northbound I-405..

Around 6:25 a.m., the WSDOT said vehicles on the SR 518 off-ramp were “getting by, but slowly. For now.” Drivers should expect delays in the area and find alternate routes. Only one lane is open on eastbound SR 518, the Tukwila Fire Department tweeted.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the semi-truck driver is OK. All lanes of northbound I-405 will close when tow trucks arrive to remove the overturned semi-truck, Johnson said. The tow truck was expected to arrive around 7 a.m.

The Tukwila Fire Department said there were no injuries, and a fuel leak was stopped after a container broke in half.

Tukwila Fire said drivers should "expect long delays" on eastbound SR 518.

Here is a pic from the scene. Driver is ok. #Reminder when the tow trucks arrive it will be a full closure. This will occur in approximately 30 minutes. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/7aLMg8T18m — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 13, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.