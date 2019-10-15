WOODBURN, Ore. — A fiery crash involving two semi-trucks has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 just north of Woodburn.

Both trucks were fully engulfed in flames. It’s unclear if anyone was seriously hurt. Oregon State Police troopers and Salem firefighters are at the scene.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says northbound lanes are open but traffic is very slow near the crash scene due to the smoke from the fire that consumed both trucks.

(Warning: video below contains graphic language)

It’s unclear what caused the crash or when the freeway may reopen.

Southbound and northbound drivers should expect long delays, ODOT said.

This story will be updated.

