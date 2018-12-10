A big switch is coming to the Seattle waterfront this weekend. Crews with the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close Alaskan Way and move it west, out from under the Viaduct.

The move will allow WSDOT to keep the street open when crews begin tearing down the Alaskan Way Viaduct in early 2019.

Alaskan Way will close from Railroad Way South to Wall Street at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 13. When Alaskan Way reopens Sunday at 10 a.m., it will be narrowed to just one lane from Union Street to just north of Pike Street and will be controlled by flaggers.

Crews will open one lane in each direction Monday morning after paving is finished, and pavement markers are installed. WSDOT says these lanes restrictions will last six weeks to allow for utility and signal work. Click here for a map.

Alaskan Way will expand to two lanes in each direction towards the end of November.

Western Avenue will be the primary detour route during the closure. WSDOT says travelers needing to access Colman Dock will need to do so from South Jackson Street, and exit at Yesler Way and Marion Street.

Crews will be adding nearly 250 temporary parking spaces underneath the Viaduct for anyone visiting the waterfront. WSDOT says those spaces are scheduled to be completed by the end of October and will disappear when crews begin tearing the Viaduct down.

