SB I-5 blocked south of Blaine after crash

BLAINE, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked Wednesday morning near Blaine due to a truck crash.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported the crash at about 5:30 a.m. just south of Peace Portal Drive, which is at milepost 273.
Traffic is able to get through on the shoulder, according to the WSDOT.
A truck spilled diesel fuel on the roadway during the crash. Maintenance and a tow truck were expected to arrive to help with clean-up and to clear the scene.
Alternate routes are highly recommended due to the backup, the WSDOT said.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.
ALSO SEE: