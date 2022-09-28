SB I-5 blocked south of Blaine after crash

Traffic is able to get by on the shoulder of I-5 just south of Peace Portal Drive after a crash.

BLAINE, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked Wednesday morning near Blaine due to a truck crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported the crash at about 5:30 a.m. just south of Peace Portal Drive, which is at milepost 273.

Traffic is able to get through on the shoulder, according to the WSDOT.

A truck spilled diesel fuel on the roadway during the crash. Maintenance and a tow truck were expected to arrive to help with clean-up and to clear the scene.

Alternate routes are highly recommended due to the backup, the WSDOT said.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

THIRD UPDATE: All remains the same for now. A collision plus diesel spill on southbound I-5 just south of Peace Portal Drive (milepost 273) blocks all SB lanes. Traffic gets by in the right shoulder, albeit slowly. This is south of @City_of_Blaine. We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/rzBEfgdjQm — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) September 28, 2022

