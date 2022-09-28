x
SB I-5 blocked south of Blaine after crash

Traffic is able to get by on the shoulder of I-5 just south of Peace Portal Drive after a crash.
Credit: WSDOT
All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked near Blaine due to a truck crash on Sept. 28, 2022.

BLAINE, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked Wednesday morning near Blaine due to a truck crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported the crash at about 5:30 a.m. just south of Peace Portal Drive, which is at milepost 273.

Traffic is able to get through on the shoulder, according to the WSDOT.

A truck spilled diesel fuel on the roadway during the crash. Maintenance and a tow truck were expected to arrive to help with clean-up and to clear the scene.

Alternate routes are highly recommended due to the backup, the WSDOT said.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. 

Click here for the latest closure information on the WSDOT website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

