The ferry Tacoma went back into service on the Bainbridge-Seattle ferry route on a late 3 p.m. sailing from Seattle.

The Coast Guard gave Washington State Ferries clearance to put the vessel back in service after crews worked on the ferry. Regular two-boat service has resumed.

Ferries had taken the vessel out of service after an issue with an electrical panel was discovered and said the route would be down to one vessel throughout the evening commute.

