Several protesters have been arrested after blocking traffic in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning.

At least seven protesters laid in the street for about an hour at 2nd Avenue and Madison Street outside of the Homeland Security Building. The group was “calling attention to the building’s role as Washington State’s deportation epicenter.”

Police arrested anyone who refused to leave the street after being told to disperse.

All protestors who refused to vacate 2nd Avenue when lawfully ordered to do so have been placed under arrest. 2nd Avenue is open to motor vehicle traffic. The bike lane remains blocked due to police activity. Thank you all for your patience. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 5, 2018

The protesters locked their arms together with tape or some type of adhesive before lying in the street to block traffic. Seattle police officers had to cut the protesters free so they can be removed from the roadway.

Removing these devices is slow, deliberate work. The safety of all involved is paramount. https://t.co/qA2urC8hKI — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 5, 2018

“We want people to know that this building, 1000 2nd Avenue, is the epicenter of deportations in our state. This is where the decisions are made about people’s lives,” said Maru Mora Villalpando, of the Northwest Detention Center Resistance.

The privately-owned building the group was protesting outside of houses offices for ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations and Office of Chief Counsel, Customs and Border Protection offices, and the Department of Justice-controlled Seattle Immigration Court, according to a press release.

“We don’t want ICE in the city, we don’t want them in the state. We want ICE to disappear, they need to be abolished. They are the only agency in the country that prides themselves in separating families,” Villalpando said.

King County Metro says transit service was delayed during the protest, but returned to normal after the road reopened.

