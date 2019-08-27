SEATTLE — Editor's note: the above video was originally published May 2019 about Shoreline's mixed reactions to link project.

Drivers should expect rolling slowdowns on I-5 for the next two nights as Seattle City Light relocates existing overhead power lines as part of Sound Transit's Lynnwood Link Extension project.

The slowdowns will occur from August 27 at 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. on August 28 and again on August 28 at 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. on August 29.

Affected southbound on-ramps:

44th Avenue West (Lynnwood)

220th Street Southwest (Mountlake Terrace)

State Route 104 (Shoreline)

Affected northbound on-ramps:

Northeast 175th Street (Shoreline)

5th Avenue Northeast (Shoreline)

Northeast Northgate Way (Seattle)

Traffic will be intermittently slowed down by Washington State Patrol for up to 15 minutes between Lynwood and north Seattle as crews pull overhead feeder cables across the highway. Traffic will return to normal speeds once past the work area.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and look for alternate routes if possible.

